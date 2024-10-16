'AITA if I refuse to quit my job because of my husband's big promotion?'

"WIBTA if I (41F) refuse to quit because of my husband's (49M) job?"

I am 41F, my husband is 49M, we have been married for 15 years. We both work at the same place, which is a large university. He applied for a promotion, and received it. The problem is that if he takes this job, he would be responsible for overseeing the department where I work. He wouldn't be my direct supervisor, but a couple levels up. I wouldn't be working with him directly.

When he applied, he told me that this wouldn't be a problem. Apparently, he was told that I could keep my job, but just report to someone else so I'm not in his direct chain of command. But after he got the job, we were told that this isn't possible and he can't take the job until I quit.