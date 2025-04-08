'AITA for refusing to give my date a ride home after she insulted me in front of her friends?'

I (27M) went on a second date with a woman (26F) I met through Hinge. The first date was casual and fun, so I suggested grabbing dinner and drinks on a Friday night. She agreed and asked if it was okay to invite a couple of her friends to join for drinks after we ate. I said sure — I’m all for meeting someone’s circle.
Dinner went well, and around 9 PM we met up with her two friends at a nearby bar. At first, everything was fine, but after two rounds, things started to shift. Her friends were clearly trying to size me up, asking me a bunch of questions about my job, salary, car, and even how much I paid for my shoes. I laughed it off, but it got awkward fast.
Then my date started making little jokes at my expense — calling me "Mr. Budget Boy" because I ordered a cheaper beer, and laughing when one of her friends asked if I still lived with roommates (I do, because rent is insane). They all laughed like it was the funniest thing ever.
At this point, I was over it. I told her I was going to head out, and she immediately asked for a ride home since she had left her car at the restaurant. I said, “I think it’s best if you find another ride.” She looked stunned and asked why I was being rude. I told her honestly that I didn’t appreciate being made fun of all night.
She and her friends got defensive and told me I was being too sensitive and “couldn’t take a joke.” I just left. Later, she texted me saying I abandoned her and made her feel unsafe. I didn’t respond. I don’t think I did anything wrong — she had two friends with her, in a public place, and Uber exists. Still, I feel a bit weird.
bluesunset90 wrote:
NTA, especially since you left her in a public place with her friends. She was wrong for making fun of you, it's that simple. If it were reversed and it was you and two of your guy friends making fun of her, we'd be calling you the AH. Her playing the victim later and telling you she felt unsafe is manipulative af. You dodged a b*llet. Sorry they embarrassed you.
msnnejenn wrote:
NTA. She and her friends mocked you, and you set a boundary by not giving her a ride. She had options, wasn’t stranded or unsafe. Respect goes both ways — you did nothing wrong.
petalwhisperrr wrote:
You did the right thing fr. she made u the butt of every joke just to impress her friends and then tried to act like you were the problem? Lol nope. You don’t owe her a ride or anything after that disrespect. She had her lil crew with her and you left calmly, that’s more than most would’ve done. Let her find someone else to mock on the way home.
Adventurous_Hall1751 wrote:
If she allows anyone to make fun of her like that, then the answer is clear, and I don’t think she’s a good match for you in the long run. Personally, I don’t think I would match with that kind of personality either.
The level of mockery, especially after just two dates, is just unacceptable. What you did was absolutely the right thing. Don’t pay it any mind, just move on and let her be. If there’s any update, let us know.
GwynethNostarile wrote:
Totally NTA bub...(39F) Here, and that was some pretty rude/immature shit she pulled on ya. As for abandoning her? Nope, sorry but since she had some of her own friend circle there, that wasn't abandoning her a--.
On another note, making fun of someone for being budget conscious is BS. No matter what the economy is like. Honestly, this was only the second date, then I'd be thankful that she is showing how she really is.
Electrical_Welder205 wrote:
It was an ambush! She'd orchestrated an ambush with her friends, then was surprised you were offended enough to blow her off! I hope she learned a lesson. And you were able to salvage some of your dignity. NTA. Well played.
DivineTarot wrote:
NTA. Either she meant every word and it stopped being a joke when you were made to be the whipping boy for their amusement or she's too spineless and pathetic to insist upon boundaries with her friends.
There is no other version of this, no "context" that saves her from being damned, she just isn't a good person at a glance. Playing the victim later was just cheap attempts at manipulation, so I wouldn't pay her any mind.
VHDamien wrote:
Nah, she and her her friends basically f--ked around and found out.
It went from light teasing and joke into disrespect (especially since you two barely know each other) a while ago. If you had invited your friends to grab a drink and then started mocking her I am sure she wouldn't have been happy about it either.