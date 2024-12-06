'AITA for refusing to accept my wife's money in exchange for giving up control?'

"AITAH for refusing to accept my wife's money in exchange of giving up control?"

So I am married for the second time and relationship with my current wife has been toxic more often than not. My first wife had passed away few years back and I have two pre-teen daughters from her. I also have a biological daughter from my current wife who is a year old. Relationship around a year back became so toxic that I had pretty much made up my mind to file for a divorce from her.

Her aggression was beyond control. However for sake of my three daughters and intervention from her brother, got me to stay put. Her brother told me her aggressive behaviour is nothing new and he told her he would get involved only if she "unconditionally surrenders" to the situation.