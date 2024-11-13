'AITA for refusing to attend my BFF’s wedding after she replaced me as MOH because I’m 'too fat?'

I (27F) have been best friends with “Claire” (28F) since high school. When she asked me to be her Maid of Honor, I was thrilled and went all out to make her wedding special. I paid for the bridal shower, bachelorette party (a weekend trip), decorations, and other expenses, spending several thousand dollars.

While it was a lot of money for my husband and me, I wanted to make her big day perfect because she’s like family to me.

Two months ago, I shared that I’m 4 months pregnant. Claire congratulated me but started acting distant afterward.