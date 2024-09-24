"AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s child-free wedding after she asked me not to bring my baby?"

My (34F) sister (29F) is getting married in three months. She’s having a child-free wedding, which I totally respect. My husband (35M) and I have a 3-month-old baby. When my sister first told us about the child-free situation, I assumed there would be some flexibility for immediate family, especially newborns who can’t be left alone.

I talked to my sister and asked if we could bring our baby to the ceremony, explaining I am breastfeeding and we don’t feel comfortable leaving our baby with someone for an entire day.

We have to fly into the town where she is getting married (and we don't know anyone there) so we would have to leave the baby with a stranger there, or leave the baby back home with someone we know for a long period of time.