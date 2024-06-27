'AITA for refusing to attend a wedding when my husband is not welcome there?' UPDATED 3X

I said that if my husband is not invited because of his height I am not coming to her wedding. She said that the day is about her and not about me and my husband and I should respect her wishes about her day. She said that she counts with me as with the maid of honor and I can't do this to her.

I told her she is being shallow and that it is either me and my husband or none of us. I talk about it with my husband and he think I am not the asshole and actually would think it would be bad of me to agree with my friend, however he doesn't like her that much (she doesn't know that so it couldn't play a role in it).