'AITA for refusing to baby proof the house and lock my cats outside during my party?'

So Xmas is coming and my work place is brimming with lights and ideas of who should hold Xmas party this year. Since it is a small company 1 small house would be enough. I happen to have a pool in my backyard and just invested in a bbq.
They all ask me if I could hold party this year and I said yes with 2 conditions: First, this will be adult only party and second: we will have bbq with prawns and other normal bbq stuff, meats are always welcome.
Everyone agreed and some just ask if I could cook the prawns separately since they are allergic, no problem, I am more than happy to assist with that to make sure noone would go the hospital.
One coworker just came back from maternity leave last week after 6 months and she was very adamant to come to the party, she sent an email to all of us asking if she could bring her 3 children with her to the party, one reply with the old email stating my conditions to host.
She was not happy to say the least. In the last few days, she has been talking to others including the boss and persuading them to talk to me, and they did. My boss asked me to be flexible and because she just came back we should not cut her out like that, she was there while we talked and asked me to baby proof the house, because her oldest child is suffering some type of illness that he cannot sit still.
And also she is allergic to cats so I should wipe the whole house off cat hair and lock them outside until the party is done. According to her if each of us pay some attention to the children there would be no problem, the youngest will stay by her side
I straight up said no, I will would not baby proof the house, and I would NEVER lock my cats outside for any reason. I told her and the boss that she should not join the party since there would be alcohols, and hot bbq, also the pool would be dangerous to children without supervision.
I made it clear that I agreed to hold the party because everyone agreed with my terms, if anyone is unhappy with that, they are more than welcome to hold the party at their place, I will not complain. She stormed out of the boss office with tears in her eyes.
Some people told me to keep the office peaceful by just going along with her demand only for a few hours. I refused, I really don't care if anyone decided to not show up that day. If there are less people, then more alcohols for me, no biggie!
Now my boss decided to reevaluate the situation and sent an email asking if anyone else volunteered to hold the party, I was not included in that email I found out through a work friend. I did not say anything and ignore it, people have been replying by email to each other without me and no solution.
Yesterday, she came in with her baby and try to show me, I don't like any type of kid so I asked her to leave my table and continued to work, she took offenses and left for the whole day, her workload fell back on us since we all thought she would comeback, but as of right now, she comes and goes as she pleases because her there would always be something with...the babies.
People are telling me to stop being an ah and just give her what she wants, because being a mother of 3 is no small job and she deserves a break too. To be honest, I almost laugh out loud hearing that. Still people insisted that I was the AH in this situation. So AITAH?
HappySparklyUnicorn said:
I would speak to your boss and tell him to host or hire a venue and cancel having it at your place. It's doesn't seem very productive to have a work event at your home (despite it being a small business) unless your the boss and even then there's a possibility of something happening or something going missing.
kstev1994 said:
Nope. She could either follow my conditions or not come, period. Her kids are not your problem. I would lock her outside before locking my cats out, lol.
Live2sk888 said:
It's bad enough to ask you to allow the kids AND rearrange your house for them, but then to suggest that everyone should take turns watching the kids? Hell no! Your boss should pay for a sitter for this lady's kids if she is so concerned about making sure she can come. And definitely no to putting your cats in potential danger.
Mehitabel9 said:
Nope. NTA. "Sorry, but it's clear that my home is not suitable for the staff's needs, so I will be happy to step back and let someone else host." Your boss is an idiot, btw.
ocean_deep1980 said:
NTA. At this point you need to write an email stating that you hosting the party this year is causing unnecessary disturbance in the office so you are stepping down to give a chance to someone else who is more able to provide to the needs of everyone else and you will be happy to attend and help out with anything needed.
Whoever wants to accommodate this nonsense entitled behavior can step up , no one will do it but at least it will stop them from pestering you.
MistressFuzzylegs said:
NTA. What an outrageous demand to make of others. And at this point, I would withdraw the offer to host. She chose to be a parent; you don’t owe her a break at your own (and your cats’) expense.