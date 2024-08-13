'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's two daughters while she gives birth? She's pressuring me.'

My dad said it was like two fighting cats and nothing short of separating them calms things down. My sister and I went out with the girls before she got pregnant. Just a girls day out. I wasn't even alone with them then and I felt out of my depth. They fought the whole day and the oldest says she hates her sister a lot.

While the youngest is the loudest during any fight or when she's expressing an issue with her sister. The hug it out method that my sister and her husband use never works. They refuse to touch at all let alone hug. They can never find a hired babysitter who'll keep the girls for the agreed time. They always get called home early from dates. They've tried over 20 babysitters.