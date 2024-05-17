'AITA for refusing to babysit my niece while my sister goes on vacation?'

NTA. Here's a little game that I like to play: I take the issue, stick a big red bow on it, and hand it back to the person who created it. Don't defend your position; keep the focus on their actions. You can play, too!

Sister: Why don't you want to spend time with my child?! You: You're going away for a week. Seems like you don't want to spend that time with your child.

Sister: I'm a parent! I need a break! You: Parents have a responsibility to care for their children. If you need a break from that responsibility, then you are required to make those arrangements.