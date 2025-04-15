'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s miracle baby after what she did to my dog?'

So my sister (32F) had a baby last year after years of struggling with infertility. We were all happy for her. She called him her miracle baby and honestly I didn’t mind the attention he got until things got weird.
I (28F) have a golden retriever named Benny. He’s 5. Sweetest boy alive. Everyone in the family loves him. Even my sister used to until the baby came along.
One time I brought Benny over when I visited. He stayed on his mat didn’t bark or even move. The baby started crying and my sister went I think he’s making the baby nervous and asked me to put him outside in the middle of winter. I said no and left early. That was strike one.
Next time I saw her she told me straightup she didn’t want Benny around her son because he’s a dog. I said okay whatever and stopped bringing him. But I could tell something shifted.
Then one day,
I was out of town for a weekend and she begged me to let her stay at my place because hers was getting fumigated. I agreed thinking it was chill.
I come home Sunday night. Benny is hiding under the bed trembling looking all scared. I find out she locked him in the laundry room for two days straight because he was staring too much and that made the baby fussy. No food or water bowl just locked him.
I lost it. Told her she was never setting foot in my house again and that she was lucky I didn’t call animal services. Fast forward a month she’s going back to work and suddenly I’m her first choice for free childcare. Wants me to watch her baby two days a week.
I said no. She flipped and called me bitter and selfish. And said I clearly don’t understand what it means to love family unconditionally. My mom got involved and said I’m being cruel when I could be helping.
But this isn’t just about a dog. It’s about how she treated something I love without remorse and now expects me to drop everything and help her like nothing happened.
AITA for saying no to babysitting my nephew because of what she did to my dog?
loverofcoins wrote:
ABSOLUTELY NTA! people feel so entitled at times, I get it if it's your sister and all but like zero reason to be cruel, it's her baby so that's her world. We don't all need to live in her world. And just because her baby is here doesn't mean now everyone has to bow down to her. You are not obligated to babysit for anyone! Do not feel bad and do not get gaslit!
Chibeau wrote:
NTA! What she did to Benny is horrible! You trusted her with him and she locked him and didn't even give him food or water! Also, she has no right to claim your time anyway 🤷♀️
MistyAm wrote:
Wow! This is the third post I've read in this sub today where an annoying sibling with a young child asked to stay with the OP because their place was being fumigated. Must be an AI trend.
TaffetaSkye wrote:
You don’t get to mistreat someone’s loved one and then act shocked when they don’t wanna help raise yours. IDC if that baby was born under a full moon with all the planets aligned, your dog is family too.
And your sister showed she doesn’t value the things that matter to you. She broke trust. That’s the real issue here. Not babysitting. Not the dog. It’s that she made it crystal clear she can’t be trusted with your heart.
GardenSafe8519 wrote:
Your dog is your baby. Protect your baby. "No" is a complete sentence without having to explain anything. Though, you could remind sis that Benny will be at your house and you absolutely WILL NOT lock him away because she's got some weird phobia now about your dog looking at her baby. NTA. Not in the least.
Individual_Cloud7654 wrote:
YTA for leaving your dog with your sister after the first two strikes. Why can't the child stay with your mom? Moms don't usually leave babies alone.
DucklingDear wrote:
NTA from the info given but I feel there’s things missing. She’s ironically needing to stay at your house the same weekend you’re out of town? Did you have someone else lined up for your dog if she didn’t beg to stay there? You didn’t check in once on your dog and how things were going, especially since you knew she was not keen on your dog already? Not the best behaviors for a dog owner, IMO.
Bronwyn19594236 wrote:
Actually, this is about your dog. This is about his basic treatment and love and routine that is interrupted by an insecure mom. I think your boundaries are in place and they should stay. Good job on defending what you know is worthwhile, your dog.
Dazzling-Crab-75 wrote:
"No problem, sis. He can stay as long as you like. I'll even put a blanket on the floor of the laundry room for him. Gonna have to put him in there because he makes my dog nervous. You understand, I know."
Nikkita8223 wrote:
You should reply to your mom that it’s cruel for the daughter she raised starving a living, breathing, defenseless, and helpless animal for two days. Then you can tell her that since she’s so worried about the baby, she can babysit. Honestly OP? This is reason enough for anyone to go low contact with family members. Your sister knew exactly what she was doing.
Why don’t think she all of a sudden wanted to be in your dogs company after saying she didn’t want your dog around her baby? She planned it. I think your and your dog got lucky in that she didn’t poison him, put him outside to run away, take him to a shelter, or give him to some random stranger. NTA. However you would be the AH if you didn’t pay reddits pet tax. We need to see the very good boy!