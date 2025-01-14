'AITA for refusing to babysit and telling my family they can't use me as free childcare?'

If I asked for a hug they'd make it such a big deal and say they just wanted me to go away and be quiet in my room. When I had a bad day they were "too busy" to hear me out. Most times they would eat without me too. And sometimes I'd come home and some or all of my siblings would be visiting and they'd have family dinners without me.

Oh, the family dinners they had in restaurants and stuff never included me either. And once my siblings started having kids I was the default babysitter. If we all vacationed together I was only brought along to watch kids.