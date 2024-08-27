"AITA for refusing to be the Designated Driver for the new girl of the friend group?"

I (33 M) met my friend group Laura (32F), Anthony (31M), Julie (28F), when I moved to Paris for my work around 8 years ago. When we go out, here is the deal :

I'm the only one with a driver's license, so I'm the DD. I drive and pay for the gas, parking, etc. (everything related to the car) in exchange for 1 coke per passenger.

-During the night, if needed, I'll go with you to retrieve something in my car (a coat, cigarettes, make-up, cash, etc.)