'AITA for refusing my birthday gift because it was a weight watchers subscription?'

NTA. I’m so sorry, OP. No one should be shamed like this. My mother fat-shamed me under the guise of “caring about my health” for decades. I finally melted down at her and told her that my weight was off limits.

I would hang up the phone if she started in on it. (I lived about 1,000 miles and three states away for my sanity.) After years of therapy I finally lost 115 pounds. But I only ever gained weight when she was up my butt about it.