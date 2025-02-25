'AITA for refusing to break character at my own wedding? It's all medieval themed.'

I told her, “Verily, I know not of what thou dost speak.” (maybe I was pushing it at this point?) She walked away shaking her head. Then came the speeches. My best man, an absolute legend, started his toast with, “Hark! Gather ye round for a tale most wondrous!”

The whole room cracked up—except for my wife’s parents, who sat there stone-faced. At the end of the night, my new father-in-law came up to me and said I had "embarrassed the family" and "made a joke out of the wedding."