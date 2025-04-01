'AITA for refusing to stop bringing my wife's homemade Mexican lunches to work?'

I (34M) work in construction, and my wife (32F) makes me the best lunches. Shes an amazing cook, and every morning she wakes up at 4am and cooks me or packs me something fresh, things like birria, tamales, pozole, or sometimes just tacos with homemade tortillas.
She even includes fresh salsa and agua fresca or horchata. I'm not trying to brag, but my lunchbox is like a 5 star meal compared to the gas station burritos most of the guys bring.
Lately, though, a few of my coworkers have been giving me crap about it. It started as harmless jokes like, "Dang, you bringing a whole restaurant today?" or "Whats next? A piñata?" I laughed it off at first because whatever, guys will be guys. But then Rick (40sM) started acting like my lunches were a personal offense. He's one of those dudes who eats microwave burgers and calls it a day.
Last week, I heated up some mole with rice, and he made a big deal about how it stank up the break room. It didn't even smell bad, just rich and spicy. Then he said its kinda rude to bring in such strong smelling food when people are trying to eat their sandwiches. I pointed out that plenty of guys bring fish or those nasty instant noodles, but apparently, my food is where he draws the line.
Another guy actually asked if my wife could send a little extra next time if he paid because it looked so good. I joked that she's not running a catering business but I'll ask her. But now Rick's been saying I'm showing off and that I think Im better than everyone else. I honestly just love my wife's cooking and don't want to waste money on soggy gas station burritos.
My boss hasn't said anything, and a couple of the guys told me to ignore Rick. But the tensions been awkward. My wife heard about it and felt bad, even suggesting she could pack me less smelly lunches like sandwiches. I told her absolutely not, her cooking is one of the best parts of my day and probably the only thing that keeps me going day after day, breaking my back working 12h shifts.
But now I'm wondering AITA for standing my ground? On one hand I don't want to eat boring lunches when I can have my queen cook me amazing food every morning, but on the other hand I also don't want to any drama at work, I spend half my day at work, most of it if we don't count the time I sleep, and I guess I just don't want to be spending my time in an awkward, tension-filled environment.
Anxioustelephone2997 wrote:
NTA. Sorry those guys are both lonely and hungry. Hype that wife of yours up.
OP responded:
Dude she is my queen hahah, I hype her up every single day. I am so grateful to have her wake up every morning to cook me fresh lunches and then take care of the kids after. She is a real trooper.
lunaberry_ wrote:
Your wife loves you so much to be putting that kind of effort into your lunch! Rick is just jealous! Definitely keep bringing your delicious lunches!
OP responded:
She truly is the best, wouldn't change anything about her. Thanks for the support.
canlbeurdoll wrote:
NTA - Rick needs to appreciate the deliciousness of homemade Mexican food or keep his microwave burgers to himself. Keep enjoying those amazing lunches and maybe invite the other guys to try some too. Once they taste it, they'll understand.
OP responded:
Not a bad idea about sharing it with them, I did get asked a few times. Any suggestions for what to bring? I'm thinking that maybe bringing some tortillas and sides then letting them build their own tacos would be the best choice, allows everyone to try multiple things and eat what they want.
GorditaPollo wrote:
NTA. Rick isn’t the kind of man to inspire such lunch packing love, he’ll be eating dry sandwiches year after year. Ask your wife to start packing love notes too, ooooooh and a culturally themed table ornament preferably with lights or sound- just really lean into your special lunches. Let him be mad. He’s full of vinegar, he’ll pickle up.
Bloodsoakeddoiles wrote:
"Another guy actually asked if my wife could send a little extra next time if he paid because it looked so good."
My neighbor ran a construction crew. Everyone on the crew was Hispanic. His wife used to do the same as yours - pack him awesome food.
Eventually, his coworkers started offering him money for food. His wife agreed. Fast forward a year - my neighbor was buying his 3rd food truck (small delivery truck) because his wife started earning more than he did doing construction. They turned it into a family catering business that drove around to all the work sites. Enjoy your mole. Best food on the planet.
plauchaisalldat wrote:
NTA that dude is just jealous and an AH. They are everywhere. If you let him win the lunch war, he’ll just be emboldened to push you more. Enjoy the wonderful lunches your wife makes you and ignore the piss out of that guy.
If he keeps on you, and your boss doesn’t shut it down, then elevate a HR report for hostile work environment. Regardless, start keeping notes on the grief he gives you, date, time, and details.
annang wrote:
NTA. The whole thing reeks of prejudice, especially whoever made the "piñata" comment. Because if microwaving fish is fine, but tamales "stink," that's not about the smell, that's about some people have issues with food they associate with cultures that are not their own.