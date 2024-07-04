'AITA for refusing to buy a late birthday gift for my son's classmate?' MAJOR UPDATE

"WIBTA for refusing to buy a late birthday gift for my son's classmate?"

I have three kids (8M, 5M and 1F). My younger son is friends with a classmate I'll call "Mikey". His brother "James" is in the same class as my older son, but they're not friends. Back in March, the boys' mother informed the class' mom groupchat that James had the flu, and his birthday party would have to be canceled. My older son had not been invited to that party.

My wife and I didn't even know about it until she saw the text. But since my son wasn't friends with James, we didn't mind it. My younger son just got his invitation to Mikey's birthday party, which will take place in the first week of June. On it, there is a reminder to bring an additional gift for James. Both me and my wife were confused.