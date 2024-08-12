'AITA for refusing to give up my coffee shop table for a woman recovering from back surgery?'

Suzy was saying how they might have to take their food to go because no tables were available. Beatrice didn’t address me directly, but she gestured to me, as if planning to take over my table. This ticked me off more because it was like I was an object that could be moved, but I knew when the time came I would ask them not to sit at my table.

Sure enough, Suzy got the order in and brought her number to my table. She then asked if I wouldn’t mind moving to the counters so that her friend could sit here, saying her friend had recently had back surgery and the counters would be too uncomfortable for her. I told her no–the counters are uncomfortable for me too, and there would not be enough space for all of my books and notebooks.