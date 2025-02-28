'AITA for refusing to cover for my roommate after she lied to her boyfriend?'

She says I "ruined her relationship" and that I "should have just backed her up." I told her it wasn’t my job to lie for her, and she called me a bad friend and a "pick-me" for siding with her boyfriend. Some of our friends think I should have just gone along with it because "it wasn’t a big deal," while others say I did the right thing. AITA?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

SmartQuokka wrote:

NTA. Being complicit in someone else lying to their partner is not how to do things. This reminds of the Reddit famous (Order of) Omar. You have made Omar proud.

hikemtnsnh wrote: