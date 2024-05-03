'AITA for refusing to take a DNA test in order to keep my inheritance?' UPDATED

I'm sympathetic to you, but I think this is NAH. John is not an AH for asking (there are many valid reasons for him to want to know that don't have to do with your money); you are not an AH for trying to protect your assets from a potentially protracted and expensive legal battle over a sh!tty thing a dead person did almost 40 years ago.

Lack of a$$holery aside, legally John probably does have a claim, which royally sucks for you. But ultimately the fault is with your grandfather, who cheated and did not have his will written to protect his intended heirs (or, more decently, set aside something for John), not the guy who was abandoned by both his bio father and the man he believed was his father.