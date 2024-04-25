'AITA for refusing to donate my hair to my aunt with cancer?' UPDATED 2X

Standing up for yourself can be incredibly difficult, especially if you're still living under your parent's' roof.

"AITA for refusing to donate my hair to my aunt with cancer?"

For context, I'm adopted and have super long and very thick red hair. No one in my adopted family has hair like mine, and it's been kind of a thing for them to touch, admire, & talk about my hair at family gatherings since I was a kid. My aunt has lung cancer, and it's really taken a toll on her. She's lost all her hair and has talked about getting a wig, but they're too expensive and she says she wants real hair.