'AITA for refusing to create an expense report for my SO's inheritance money?' UPDATED

"AITA? I don't want to create an expense report for my SO's inheritance money."

I have supported us financially for nearly 8 years. He quits jobs like he quits styles, so I have been the bread winner (and often the ONLY source of income) for our entire relationship. His father died recently, and he inherited some money. Now he wants "an itemized report of where every dime of his money goes"...

like I get that he wants to make sure the money is spent wisely, but, I have always cleared every purchase with him even when it was "my" money because I feel like it is our money/our income even if it was my paycheck....now he suddenly inherits money (for perspective, it's still less than my salary, so we're not talking millions of dollars or anything crazy) and wants to know where HIS money is spent.