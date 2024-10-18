'AITA for refusing free dental work to my financially struggling family members?'

My wife agrees with me, but she's really torn up about the whole thing. She's sad that her brother's being so critical and that it's causing tension between us. It's taking a toll on her, and that bothers me more than his entitlement.

I'm frustrated he's dragging her into this. To make things worse, even my in-laws are chiming in. My mother-in-law and father-in-law keep telling me I'm being unfair and that family should come first. They say I should "help out" since we're financially stable. But I don't think that's reasonable.

To clarify, I'd help with discounts or payment plans, but free treatment? No. For the record, no free treatments - not even for my own family. AITA?

The internet had a lot to say in response.

tosser9212 wrote: