'AITA for refusing when my friend wanted to join my fiance and I on our first trip together?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for refusing when my friend wanted to join my fiance and I on our first trip together?"

I (22F) and my fiance (23M) are going on our first trip together. I'm really excited as this is my first time on a plane, and even leaving the state I've lived in my whole life. We've been planning for this trip since earlier this year, and we've gotten our tickets as well as accommodations.

All together, we've already spent about $4500 USD on everything, which has been something we've been saving for as we're both college students. Our trip is in about a month, and in comes my friend, we'll call her Ashley (22F), who's been my friend for about a year.