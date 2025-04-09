'AITA for refusing to help a friend who didn’t invite me to their wedding?' UPDATED 3X

For about 11 years now, I've (37M) been pretty close with [let’s call him] John (38M). We met at a job in my mid 20s and were pretty regular company up until the pandemic, where our hanging out (including a circle of mutual friends) has taken a decline but isn’t extinct.
John and his partner [let’s call her] Jane (36F) have been together for about 8 years now, engaged for a little under 2 years, both with a child from previous relationships, so they have taken trips with their kids near-yearly, and I’ve been happy to help visit John’s (now their) home and check on things, take care of their animals, etc while they're gone.
I’ve helped them out with other projects/tasks over the years and most recently picked up Jane from the airport returning from a work-trip and got her home this past winter during a snowstorm because my vehicle could handle it.
Generally, I have been present and helpful on top of our base friendship. About 5 weeks ago, I find out from a mutual friend their wedding is coming up, and invites went out a while ago, everyone in our circle but me invited.
As a gay guy, I’ve experienced being iced-out of some of my straight friends’ lives and events in ways minor and pronounced, but this one has definitely been something that has had me thinking about my time and energy with people. I decided I would take the hint and begin to distance myself.
Three days ago, John texts me asking if I am around in early-to-mid August. I say I am. John asks if I wouldn’t mind visiting like I have before to look after the animals and property, I said “sorry, I can’t.” He calls to talk about it. We run through the same conversation, polite but a bit tense, so I finally say “I just won’t be visiting your home.”
After a moment of silence, I bring up that I’m disappointed that I appear to be the only person in our group of friends not invited to his wedding, and that I can't be helping like I have before if I’m just a background friend at this point. I wrap up the call positively and sincerely with me wishing them a good wedding and trip, and that maybe we can grab drinks soon.
Jane reaches out two days ago sending follow up texts saying John is upset about what I said and with her because she made the final calls about friend invites, and that I am taking this the wrong way, there is only so much capacity and that the others in our friend group have partners that took up space.
She adds that she hopes I’ll change my mind and help out them out because it would put John’s mind at ease. I’m not entitled to the company of others or invitations to anybody’s events, but am I wrong for setting my own boundaries in response to theirs?
I try not to frame my friendships as transactional, but they obviously want something out of me here despite their not inviting me and then avoiding even bringing it up with me until they needed help with covering their honeymoon.
NTA. What a bogus excuse. If your "friends" need someone to check up on their animals and property when they are on their honeymoon after a wedding you weren't invited to they can ask another friend or family member. The audacity of some people astounds me. I am believer in putting the same energy into a friendship as you experience.
I don't pretend to be super savvy about wedding etiquette and I realize every wedding is different and lines have to be drawn about who can come or not, but yeah, my mutual friend reaching out to me to coordinate plans for our friend group during the weekend of the wedding to find out I wasn't invited definitely stung and felt awkward, and my friend was in disbelief as well.
You were measured in your response and polite. You wished them well and suggested you meet for drinks in the future. It should have been the end of it. Miss Thing reaching out and asking you to reconsider to put the groom's mind at ease is beggars belief.
Yesterday afternoon, a few days after John made the initiating contact that led to this altercation, he reached out by text telling me the following: "I want to take you up on that drink tomorrow if possible, and I want to apologize for my royal mess ups in person." I agreed to meet.
After we kicked off with a round of shots John’s first line was that he failed me as a friend in this situation. With non-family invites, Jane apparently seemed very preoccupied with a philosophy of “couples over singles” at the wedding.
He had previously voiced that he felt it was exclusionary and silly, but I guess Jane prioritized couples on the first round of friend-invites and told John that it will be easier to fit in others after receiving RSVPs.
John backed out and says he felt that going along with her initial plan of inviting the rest of our circle (who are, god bless them, coupled up), and not me, and had faith the rsvp thing would materialize. She ended up using the bit of space to plug in some more family.
John admitted he basically folded and felt ashamed enough that he could not find a way to tell me. He knew reaching out to me about that favor was a risk but took it anyways because he wanted someone he could trust, and my response was a materialization of everything he feared would happen, and in his words, deservedly so.
He told me a wedding should be a gathering of your family and company who have been a part of your lives and who you want to be part of your lives, and I fit that bill to him by any measure.
He, trying to accurately paraphrase, said I’ve done more than most of the people on the guest list for him and his family over their relationship, including help making memories with trip coverages and helping build their back-deck with him to share meals and host events over the last 6 years.
He got visibly upset when he said (with the shot and the drinks we were sipping on kicking in) that he can’t believe Jane even considered holding my single/dating status against me after I got her home safely during a snowstorm earlier this year, and that he did not more adamantly confront that BS reasoning the instant she voiced it.
He is even more pissed for Jane reaching out to me in the manner she did after my original phone call with him. John acknowledged it would come off as hollow at this point, but after a few “exchanges” with Jane said there would be no more nonsense and I would at least get a proper invite and +1 if I wanted, and they would make it work if it was even desired by me at this point.
He said he is not going to try to do panicked damage control but will be upfront with our circle (one has already dropped the wedding and I guess another couple has said something else, by his reporting) like he was with me for his faults, because he and Jane deserve the blowback and he needs to earn trust back, if it’s at all possible.
He has also made it Jane’s problem to find a friend who can come out 9 days in a row to care for the home and pets. With a smirk, he said she’s having a hard time securing it, and may likely have to hire help.
I told John I really appreciated his owning up to this, and it was good to see the friend I had shine through here. I told him that I have always appreciated him and Jane’s friendship, so it hurt when I was excluded and not even addressed.
I felt that close enough anyway, and I obviously don’t mean to complicate his wedding, I’ve always thought him and Jane were great for each other (earnestly), I have supported them as best as I can, and I’ve been confused about what I have done or haven’t done to be iced out.
I also admitted it’s hard to trust Jane again if she has been weighing the validity of my presence based on my relationship status, and added (with some humor) it’s not like I haven’t been trying and you guys haven’t met some of my previous long-term partners.
He said he doesn’t get it either, and she has at least one good friend who is single that she may have burned a bridge with as well over the wedding philosophy she had. I said the friendship is going to be changed and informed by this, at least very different for a while.
I know that you and Jane had a disagreement leading to this but that I hope that the wedding goes on to be a good celebration. I informed him it feels best to take a pass on the invitation, but he said if there was a change of mind, up to the last minute, to let him know, which was kind and he wasn’t desperate/pushy about it.
John said the fault is his for not stepping up on my behalf, that he is sorry, and while he feels (I wouldn’t expect otherwise, and I agree) he is very lucky to have her in his life and thinks their marriage is a positive development for them.
He even told her this whole situation will have him questioning and second-guessing her judgment on social matters with his friends for the foreseeable future. By his reporting, but a credit to their relationship, this was quite a blow to her to hear from him but one she accepted and apologized for after their argument(s) about the subject.
Before we parted ways in the parking lot, we gave each other a bro-hug, and John’s voice broke a bit when he said he is sorry one last time, and I think mine did too when I forgave him.
It was legitimately surprising and therapeutic to have John be so frank and accountable, but not unlike the friend I’ve known for most of my adult life. It was bittersweet, being all-things-considered a makeup but also a breakup of sorts to what was previously an unquestioned and assumed strong trust and camaraderie. Maybe we can get there again. It seems possible, and it’d be nice.
I’m sitting here after weeks of big feelings stewing on a different shade of big boy feelings now. Thanks for processing with me. A lot of people had good things on the range of the spectrum to share with me, and I've done my best to respond to people without getting too consumed and doing other things that need to be done.
I was happy for John to talk with me. Maybe commenters are right and they see me as something else than I thought we were as friends. And maybe I've got some work to do to assert myself, and that I have been a doormat up to this point.
I know I've got some soulsearching to do about me as a person and how I see myself with John and Jane, and maybe my other friendships as well. This relationship felt a lot closer and authentic in a different time, but its hard to paint a fuller picture of that after a situation like this. Things change.
As tempting as it is to accept the invitation and be there for John, I think I trust my instinct to let this be, and if John meant what he said (and if Jane comes around), they'll make the effort to follow up.
I will be putting some distance for a while, and time will tell. I'm glad we got a chance to talk, because if it is the end, I feel good about giving him a chance to own it, and as I've gotten older I appreciate the hard work of taking on uncomfortable stuff. I made some plans for that weekend with a couple other friends which I'm looking forward to.
I'm envious of your tact, grace, and insight in handling such a difficult situation. You sound like an incredible friend and I hope you're both able to rebuild from this.
What idiotic behavior. I would prioritize singles over couples as they take up less space, lol. Anyway, wouldn't be doing Jane and also John any favors anymore. That witch can find her own help.
John is talking a good game, but he will defer to his fiancé every time. Once they start a family I wonder if he will have any friends that aren't Jane approved. The guy would clearly be better off running from Jane, but I don't see the relationship recovering either way.
Hey everyone. While this was obviously more pressing in the time frame I posted, its been a while since the wedding and I've been naturally busy with other things going on in my own life. Not much to share or update about, so I didn't.
While I was hurt about the precipitating combo of requested favor but hidden exclusion, but happy that John at least met with me, I didn't expect any quick, easy fixes, and have resolved to let it be and wait for John/Jane to reach out, and that it was even more likely that this friendship was basically over.
John reached out a couple of days ago with a text asking if I would be interested in attending a friendsgiving party they plan on throwing later this month, insisting that both he and Jane would love to have me, and despite some nervousness revisiting it all out of the blue, I said "sure thing!"
Hey, I didn't end up going. I said yes at first, but a few months removed from the incident, and despite my innate desire to somehow make it work, any time I thought about the situation I was left feeling upset.
As I got closer the the Friendsgiving, it became clear to me that showing up at a holiday gathering like that was going to be awkward and performative in nature (even if their intentions with the invite were good or coming from the right place), so I avoided it. It felt like the right call.
I let John know I had something else come up and he voiced some obligatory disappointment but wished me happy holidays. I haven't received any communication from them since, and I haven't initiated any.
It's likely that this may officially be over, but a few busy months in my work and personal life, and some reading/thinking on other matters has cooled me off and given me some slight perspective changes from where I was at.
It’s quite a weird logic out of Jane, an extremely deleterious one to her and John’s relationships. And I can’t help but wonder if it was either out of a fear that single guests would be the messiest and start having weird hookups around/from the wedding or ut of fear there would be some level of affair between a single and a coupled member.
And honestly? If I was told that a close friend of mine excluded all single people from the wedding, even if I was invited I’d be very weary around that friendship moving forwards. Because there’s no good explanation behind such a choice, and I couldn’t help but feel judged by that.
Man, those last comments bug me a bit. There's nothing wrong with a quiet ghosting fizzling end to a friendship. It happens in adult life, especially after major snubs like this. If someone dramatically texted me that our friendship was OVER months after a fight I would think they were insane.
This makes me so angry. OP was always a stellar friend and should be proud of himself. Jane is an ass and John also, for allowing her to ruin a wonderful friendship.