'AITA for refusing to gift my daughter a motorcycle from an estate I inherited?' UPDATED

Her car was repossessed in August 2024, but she currently uses her partner’s vehicle to get around. Before that, she relied on LA’s transit system. She recently told me she doesn’t want her live-in partner to work, which I found frustrating—especially since she still owes me money. In my opinion, if you’re struggling financially, both partners should be working. But ultimately, that’s their choice.

I told her that owing me money while simultaneously choosing to be in a one-income household felt like a slap in the face. Now, she wants me to gift her a motorcycle, even though I need to sell estate assets to settle debts. To top it off, she says she has surveyed her friends, and they all agree that I’m being mean, unfair, and uncaring. Would I be TA for refusing?

Update: Thank you for your comments and insight. I got it INTA, but it’s past time for me to set strict boundaries.

BTW he isn’t her dad and they had no relationship. She is no longer a user on any of my credit cards.