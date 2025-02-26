'AITA for refusing to give my brother the house our grandparents left me? He should have visited them.'

"AITA for refusing to give my brother the house our grandparents left to me and telling him maybe he should have visited them once in a while?"

My grandparents passed away a few years ago and left their house to me. It was not some random decision. I was basically their third child. I lived with them during college, helped them with everything in their later years, and we were incredibly close. My brother, on the other hand, barely visited. I think he saw them twice in the last five years of their lives.

They noticed and they were not happy about it. Now my brother and his wife are struggling financially. They have two kids, rent a tiny apartment, and suddenly he is very interested in our grandparents’ house.