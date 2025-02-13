'AITA for refusing to give my ex his dog back after he left him with me for months?'

"AITAH for refusing to give my ex his dog back after he left him with me for months?"

Okay, so my ex (M28) and I (F26) broke up like 5 months ago. He was the one who ended things, told me he “needed time to figure things out,” and moved out of our place within a week. It sucked, but whatever, I accepted it.

Thing is, when he left, he also left behind his dog, a 3-year-old golden retriever named Max. He told me he’d “come back for him soon” but…never did. At first, I kept reaching out like, “Hey, when are you picking up Max?” and everytime it was some excuse.

“I’m too busy rn.” “I don’t have a stable place yet.” “Can you just keep him for a little longer?”