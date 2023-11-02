'AITA for refusing to give my mom anymore money?' 'I borrowed about 20 grand.'

We are finally able to breathe again and just heard from the lady that borrows her money that she is about 2 to 3 grand in debt again and told her not to worry because me or husband will give her the money on pay day.

Now I might be the ahole but I called my mom and yelled that I was tired of being leeched while , when she has money it all goes towards my other siblings without the expectation that they would pay it back!

But I am the one that helps them out and when they do something for my family we always have to pay the back. I said enough ask your grown kids to help you I am done!

My dad called and said I was rude and that family help each other. But how come I am the only one that helps? For context my siblings are (40M), (34M),(32F) and (28F). I ALSO have not told husband yet so Aita for being tired of my parents treating us like their personal bank?