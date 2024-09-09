'AITA for refusing to give my niece what she wants for her birthday?'

I searched and searched, and eventually found someone I trusted that could help me with this. For months, we worked together, choosing the materials, fabrics and threads to make my doll's body, hair and eyes. A lot of money was spent. But the process helped my mind be in a better place, and the result was so worth it.

I was so happy the day I had him in my hands, and since then, he has been my emotional support doll. I don't know if it's strange, but whenever I look at him, I just feel like I can overcome everything. So yes, he's very important to me. My sister told me maybe it was time for me to let go of him.