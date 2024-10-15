'AITA for refusing to give up vacation days so my coworker can go on her honeymoon?' MAJOR UPDATE

If she or your other coworkers keep giving you a bad time about this, take it to HR or your boss. It's not ok for them to be pressuring you and guilt tripping you about this. They're bullying you and creating a hostile work environment.

clearheaded01 wrote:

NTA. Apparently her own honeymoon was not important enough to secure time off for it.

"Now, a few other coworkers are chiming in, suggesting I could be more flexible since I don’t have "special circumstances" like a wedding." Let them.give up.on their vacation, then...

peakpenguins wrote: