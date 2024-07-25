'AITA for refusing to go to my sister’s wedding after she publicly humiliated my son?' UPDATED

She said things like, “How disgusting!” and “At his age, this is unacceptable!” She even went as far as to say that Liam should be "ashamed of himself" and criticized me for not "getting him under control." Her comments made Liam burst into tears, and I quickly took him home to comfort him.

As I was gathering our things to leave, Jane came over, still clearly upset. She asked me why I was leaving.

I looked at her, trying to keep my voice calm for Liam’s sake. “Jane, I think it’s best if we go home. Liam is very upset right now.”