'AITA for refusing to go to my sister’s wedding after she publicly humiliated my son?' UPDATED

A few months ago, my sister, let’s call her Jane, got engaged and started planning her wedding. Jane is 37 years old. Growing up, we were always close, sharing secrets and supporting each other through life's ups and downs. However, Jane has always had a tendency to be backhanded and passive-aggressive.
She would make snide remarks under the guise of concern and often find subtle ways to belittle me or others. Despite this, I (34F) always tried to maintain a good relationship with her, believing that deep down she cared for me. This all came to a head during a recent family gathering at Jane's house. My son, Liam, who is 7, has a bladder issue that sometimes causes him to have accidents.
We’ve been working with doctors and trying our best to manage it, but it’s a sensitive topic for him. During the gathering, Liam had an accident. He was embarrassed, and I was in the process of helping him clean up when Jane noticed. Instead of being understanding or discreet, Jane loudly pointed it out in front of everyone.
She said things like, “How disgusting!” and “At his age, this is unacceptable!” She even went as far as to say that Liam should be "ashamed of himself" and criticized me for not "getting him under control." Her comments made Liam burst into tears, and I quickly took him home to comfort him.
As I was gathering our things to leave, Jane came over, still clearly upset. She asked me why I was leaving.
I looked at her, trying to keep my voice calm for Liam’s sake. “Jane, I think it’s best if we go home. Liam is very upset right now.”
Jane rolled her eyes at me. “Oh, come on. It’s just an accident. He needs to learn how to handle these things better. You can’t just coddle him forever.” My patience was wearing thin, but I tried to explain again. “Jane, Liam has a medical condition. We’re working with doctors, and it’s a sensitive issue for him. Your comments just now were really hurtful.”
“I was just telling the truth. He needs to toughen up. You’re not doing him any favors by babying him.” At this point, I was furious but didn’t want to escalate the situation in front of Liam. I took a deep breath and said, “We’ll talk about this later, Jane. Right now, I need to take care of my son.”
Without waiting for a response, I gathered Liam and headed to the car. On the drive home, I couldn’t shake the image of Jane’s face and her harsh words. This wasn’t the first time she had made Liam feel bad about his condition. Each time, I had hoped she would understand and show some empathy, but it seemed like she was only getting worse.
The next day, I called Jane to talk about what had happened. This conversation is from what I can remember. I wanted to explain again, away from the heat of the moment, and hoped she would see reason.
“Jane, about yesterday...I need you to understand how much your words hurt Liam. He’s already struggling, and your comments made him feel even worse.” Instead of apologizing, Jane was very defensive. “I’m not going to apologize for telling the truth. You need to stop coddling him, and he needs to learn to deal with the real world.”
Her response was like a punch to the gut. I had hoped for some empathy, some understanding, but it was clear she wasn’t going to give it. “Jane, I don’t think you understand how serious this is. He has a medical condition. It’s not something he can just ‘toughen up’ from.” She told me, “Look, I have a wedding to plan. I don’t have time for this drama.”
When Jane's wedding invitations went out, I received one, but I felt conflicted. On one hand, she's my sister, and it's a significant event in her life. On the other hand, I couldn’t forget how she humiliated my son and her refusal to apologize. After much thought, I decided to decline the invitation. I didn't feel comfortable celebrating with someone who had been so cruel to my child.
When Jane found out, she was livid. She accused me of trying to ruin her special day and called me "petty" and "overdramatic." Some family members sided with her, saying I should let it go for the sake of family harmony, while others understood my decision and supported me. This wasn’t the first time Jane had done something like this.
She has a history of making hurtful comments about Liam’s condition and generally lacks sensitivity when it comes to his medical issues. Each time, I've tried to address it calmly, hoping she would eventually understand and be more considerate. Unfortunately, she never changes, and her behavior continues to hurt my son. Jane has been blowing up my phone, including other family members.
Now, I’m left questioning if I’m the asshole for refusing to go to my sister's wedding. I don't want to cause family drama, but I also feel strongly about standing up for my son. This wedding is just the latest incident in a long line of hurtful behavior from Jane, and I’m not sure how much more I can take. So, AITA for refusing to go to my sister's wedding after she publicly humiliated my son?
XELA38 wrote:
NTA.
But Y---T-----A if you let her back in!!! How many times does she have to bully your son for you to get that she's a mean girl who get's off on hurting your 7-year-old son!!! When he cuts you out of his life because "mom never had my back?"
Because mom cares more about her sisters' feelings then her own son's? Sometimes doing the right thing is a lonely path. And the people who are backing her up ask them if she b-llies their child would they be ok with that.
OP responded:
I agree. I feel ashamed for letting her get away with things.
Nay0704 wrote:
I'm wondering why you let this last incident be the straw that broke the camel's back. She's done it multiple times before right. Why didn't you stand up for him then. Are you missing the wedding to hurt her because unless you're going no contact the problem is still going to exist.
And why doesn't your son wear pull ups, discreetly of course, to protect him from public embarrassment. I mean if you don't want to go to the wedding then that's fine but don't give your sister another reason to mistreat your son.
OP responded:
I’m sold on going no contact with her. Even if my son receives an apology, she will not be let back into his life. My son doesn’t wear pull ups because he has asked me to not wear diapers. He doesn’t like them, and I am not going to force him to wear them if he doesn’t want to. I am completely understanding of him not wanting to. Should I still have him wear them?
randomtoken wrote:
Why would other family members be blowing up your phone? This is none of their business, this is between you and your sister 🤨
OP responded:
My sister has a tendency to run her mouth.
Hi all, it has been a few hours since I made my first post. I wanted to say thank you for all the love going to my son, Liam. It truly means the world. I wanted to address some things.
The reason I bring Liam to these gatherings is because he loves his cousins. He enjoys spending time with family.
Liam doesn’t like wearing pull ups or diapers of any form. That is why I haven’t necessarily been using them.
Now, to further update.
I’ve talked to Liam about what happened.
I told him that it wasn’t his fault at all, and that aunt Jane was being very rude and inconsiderate. I told him that he’s an amazing boy, and to never let anybody say otherwise. My son was very happy to hear this. He told me that what Jane had said to him hurt his feelings a lot, and I completely understood. I asked him if he wanted to continue to go to these family events.
He said no. I fully supported his decision. My son comes first, and the comments have helped me realize that I’ve let Jane walk all over me with the fear of causing a tear in the family. Now, I am going little to no contact with Jane. I’ll send her the occasional holiday message, but that’s it. I cannot be around someone who hurts my son.
I felt as if I had failed as a mom, and the comments have truly opened my eyes, so thank you all. As for the people in my family who support my sister, I have blocked them all. I refuse to allow people who agree with her mentality to be involved in my son’s life. I love my son with all my heart, and I would do anything for that little guy.
I think that I should’ve put a stop to it sooner, and I regret not doing that. However I know that I can be a better mom, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I messaged the family that was contacting me in a mass group chat, and I told them that we would no longer be coming to any family events.
If they wanted to see my son, they would have to come individually, or the event would have to be hosted by me. I also told them that my sister’s behavior needs to be fixed, because that was the reason our family is being torn apart. Not because I’m not going to her wedding, but because she decided to make fun of MY child.
My mother is on my side, and fully supports my decision. My father is still stuck in the middle, and for that I think I should go low contact with him too. I’m going to keep in touch with you all, and keep the updates coming whenever I can. All I know is that even if she gives my son the apology he deserves, I want nothing to do with her. I don’t want her around my son.
joe-lefty5000 wrote:
Well done. We let rude big mouths like your sister get away with too much for too long just because it’s easier and less drama to let it go. Stand up for your son as you have admirably. The good people will stick with you. The rest: good riddance NTA.
sillyconfused wrote:
I have a similar medical condition. I have had it since I was 6, and I am now 66. Ask him about using adult incontinence pads. They aren’t as awful as Pull-ups or full underwear, but they do an okay job. He could change them in the bathroom without anyone except the janitor (or whoever empties the trash) ever knowing.
Novel_Ad1943 wrote:
OP - what makes a great mom isn’t doing everything perfectly. It’s recognizing and acknowledging you made a misstep, course correcting and admitting that to your little man and reminding him how awesome he is. That’s exactly what you did!
She made your son feel he’s bad/wrong for something he can’t help. It’s ab-sive any way it’s framed. She made a point to shame him publicly and loudly. You’re not wrong at all.
I’m glad your mom supports you. Anyone that won’t doesn’t get time with your sweet boy. Her behavior is akin to a bully, not an aunt who supposedly loves and supports him. I hope she recognizes at her age menopause isn’t so far off. The days of sneezing/coughing and peeing herself a little will be here, so hope she can take what she dishes out and enjoy a little karma!
lilbit4378 wrote:
You're doing a great job with your son. We as parents make mistakes to your only an AH if you don't change to fix them but your fixing them you go girl. Please give your son a hug from the Internet folks and let him know we are proud of him to keep his head up high. Tell him never to bow his head to anyone unless of course it's god.