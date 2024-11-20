'AITA for refusing to hand over my grandma's jewelry to my cousin who was promised it first?'

"AITAH for refusing to hand over my grandmother's jewelry to my cousin who was promised it first?"

My grandmother passed away last year, and she left me (24F) a beautiful jewelry collection in her will. Growing up, I was very close to her, and we spent countless weekends together where she would let me try on her pieces. It always felt like our little thing, so when she left them to me, I was deeply touched.

Here’s where it gets complicated. My cousin (28F), let’s call her Emma, insists that my grandmother “verbally” promised her the collection years ago, even though there’s no mention of her in the will.

Emma claims that the jewelry is hers by right because she was the oldest grandchild and used to model the pieces during family events when she was younger. She’s even told everyone that my grandmother’s decision must have been a mistake or made under pressure.