'AITA for refusing to hang out less with my brothers because of my stepsister?' UPDATED 5X

If you hold the meeting show them the messages and tell them what Ashley demanded. Do not lessen your time with your brothers just because she said so. They love you and would be hurt by it.

AnonTimTam wrote:

She is probably embellishing the story to her friends/cousins if they are messaging you in such a nasty way, so don't let them gaslight you (assuming your account of this is accurate). If she wrote what you are explaining she would sound like a cr-k head.

I would bring this up with your brothers and father and ask them to mediate. Don't let misunderstandings fester between you and the people you actually care about. NTA.

FitorFat-1999 wrote: