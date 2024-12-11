'AITA for refusing to help my mom with my brother's wedding after she chose him over me?'

Like, excuse me? I’ve been nothing but supportive, and now I’m getting pushed aside? When I told my mom how hurtful this was, she said, "It’s Liam’s special day, don’t ruin it for him." I was so mad I told her she was always picking him over me. And, of course, she brushed it off, saying I was "overreacting as usual."

Now Liam’s wedding is in two months, and my mom asked me to help set up the venue and do other last-minute stuff. I flat-out refused. I told her I wasn’t going to help with a wedding where I wasn’t respected or trusted. She called me selfish and said "family helps family no matter what."

I’m just…done with feeling like the backup kid. My dad (who’s always been more fair) thinks I’m justified, but now my aunts and cousins are blowing up my phone saying I’m being petty and that I should "grow up and get over it."

AITA for finally standing up for myself and saying no?