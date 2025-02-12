'AITA for refusing to help my dad's ex-wife with rent after his passing, even though she is struggling?'

So here’s the situation. My dad passed away 3.5 years ago when my half-brother was 11 years old. My dad and his ex-wife had been separated for about 5 years before his passing, but they weren’t legally divorced.
During that time, they didn’t really have much contact, and she didn’t join any family gatherings or events. Even during the funeral, she wasn’t there where my aunt, my grandma, and I (32F) were, and I didn’t have a close relationship with her.
My dad was also struggling financially and he didn't left anything behind apart from a small boat he had purchased in my name, which I sold and put the money aside for my brother’s future and started paying towards his needs such as education fees and monthly allowances for him.
My dad had still been supporting my half-brother’s mom financially, even though they weren’t living together, and I only had to communicate with her a few times after his passing about my brother's expenses.
Here’s where things get tricky: my aunt has been paying the rent for my dad’s ex-wife and my half-brother for the past 3.5 years, as my dad’s ex-wife claims to be struggling financially. She works full time but also receives a pension through my dad. Now, the landlord wants them to move out, and my aunt, who has been helping with rent all this time, is not in a position to pay for the rent in the future apartment.
My dad’s ex-wife is now asking me for help with rent, claiming she’s still struggling. I’m honestly conflicted. I don’t have a strong relationship with her, and I don’t feel it’s my responsibility to help her out with rent, especially when I’m already helping my brother.
I’ve made it clear that I can’t help with the rent, but she’s persistent and threatening me to tell my brother that I'm this bad sister who is not helping him out with their housing situation and she told me if I'm not helping her out with rent, I shouldn't act like a good sister and help out on anything else as well.
I feel like it’s not fair that I should take on this burden when I’m already looking out for my brother’s well-being, and especially when my aunt has already been helping her all this time. My primary focus is on my brother’s future, and I just don’t want to take on any more responsibilities that aren’t my own.
I also want to mention that while my dad financially supported my dad’s ex-wife when they were separated, their relationship was strained, and I never felt close to her. I’m struggling with whether I’m being unreasonable for not helping her, even though she’s in a tough situation. So, AITA for not wanting to help her out with rent, even though she’s claiming that she is struggling?
DesertSong-LaLa wrote:
NTA - She is a manipulative person and really unkind threatening you with ill words and access to your step brother.
The bigger question is why does she not have enough money.
She receives your dad's pension and she will qualify for money for your brother through social security (if in USA) unless your dad is not on the birth certificate. What did this women save in the past 3.5 years when her rent was being paid? If you help her never give her money directly.
Before you pay a cent she needs to sign up for all and any social support services (e.g. subsidized housing, utility assistance, food stamps (nutritional assistance), free wi-fi, free health care). If she tells you she was denied she needs to provide the rejection correspondence. If she is receiving help she can work with a social worker re: budgeting and show you a full account of incoming cash vs bills.
She will threaten you through your step brother no matter what you do even if you help. If you do pay a bill she provides her account # and company name so you pay it directly. This may not be advice you wanted but there is a lot to manage re: her 'ask'. In the meantime, negotiate how you can spend time with your brother.
Convey to him and ensure he has your contact info, in the event she cuts you off. Best to you.
*If you pay a utility bill ensure there is no local law that states once you pay, you are not responsible for this debt. In the US there are a few states that have this stipulation.
OP responded:
Thanks a lot for the advice. Unfortunately they are not based in the US and all she is entitled to is my dad's pension which is not that much. According to what she told me, her income is around 3 minimum wages in the country she is living in.
According to my research she should be able to afford a decent apartment in a nearby neighborhood to my brother's school should cost her around 1 min. wage and she should be able to afford her living expenses with the remaining.
However she is claiming that to get a decent apartment, she needs to pay half of her income and she can't afford her living expenses with the rest and she wants me to pay the difference on what she can afford and what is decent for her.
I have lived in a different country for a while now and am able to see my brother maybe once a year. I care about him deeply and it concerns me that she would turn him against me however I don't want to help an adult with their rent which is the most basic thing that they should take care about.
Anxious-Routine-5526 wrote:
NTA. She has a full-time job and a pension, you've been paying for your half-brother, and your aunt has been paying her rent for the last 3 years. So where is her money going? With all that assistance for so long, even with housing being expensive, she should be able to rent somewhere, even if she needs a roomie. Keep putting away for your brother, but don't give her a dime otherwise.
dryadduinath wrote:
This grown woman is not related to you, she certainly is not your dependent, she is manipulative and selfish regarding you and her son, she’s had free rent for years (?) and she has two sources of income. Do not give her money. NTA.
TW-00 wrote:
NTA. If she has a pension and income from a full time job she hasn't had to use because others have been paying everything for her, then she has the money to take care of this. The only way she wouldn't would be if she was gambling or making extra or unnecessary purchases.
I would say talk to your brother because she does sound like someone who would twist the story. Is there anyway for you or your aunt to house him for a little bit at least until she runs out of juice?
OP responded:
I agree with this completely. Things are not easy in my home country they are living in due to high inflation and increasing cost of living and I believe she is not earning much to live an easy life however a lot of my friends are able to afford housing for themselves.
She was living rent free all these years and was using my dad for many years before that for all her expenses even though he also struggled. She just needs to cut off on whatever extra things she is spending her money on and live a life that she is able to afford. I live in a different country now and it would be a last resort for me to take my brother here if needed since it would be a very complicated process.
My aunt believes that she did all she can to help them out for my brother's sake and it would be very hard for her to have him living with her as well. I am just sad about the possibility that my brother is feeling all these financial struggles and faces a drop in his standard of life at such a young age and I don't believe he has a good support system.
unabashed_nuance wrote:
NTA. You owe her nothing. Take care of your sibling but the reason she’s “struggling” is because that excuse has worked for her thus far. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take and she’s taking her shot at you to see if you’ll be her benefactor. If no one helps her she’ll magically find a way the same as my ex wife does when I don’t give her extra money when she asks.