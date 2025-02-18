'AITA for refusing to help my dad's ex-wife with rent after his passing? She's struggling.' MAJOR UPDATE

I also learned that now they found an apartment within whatever budget she has. What really broke my heart was when he said he needed to delete our messages because his mom sometimes checks his phone, and if she found out we talked, she would be very upset with him.

It made me realize just how much control she has over him. I reassured him that the money I was sending for him is still his, kept safely with me, and that when he needs anything, I will find a way to help him—but it won’t be through his mom anymore.