"AITA for refusing to help out with my dad's new wife's kids like I help with my siblings?"

My dad got married 4 months ago and his new wife has three kids (7, 5 and 4). Dad has me (16m) and my siblings (13f, 11f, 9m). Our mom passed 5 years ago. Not sure about the other kids dad(s?). They don't have anything to do with their dad(s). My relationship with my dad has been strained for years.

I have a plan I put into place last year to get me out as soon as I'm 18. I don't want a relationship with my dad. I don't want to fix things or to make the most of things for now. I just want to keep my eye on the prize. But I help my siblings when I need to. Sometimes it's walking them to school (don't have a car). Sometimes it's buying them a little something. Sometimes it's helping with homework.