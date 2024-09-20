"AITA for refusing to help my friend move after they ditched me on a road trip?"

So, a few months ago, my friend Sarah and I planned a road trip together. It was supposed to be a fun weekend getaway that we had been talking about for months. I took a day off from work, rearranged some plans, and even paid for a few things ahead of time like snacks, gas, and accommodation.

On the day of the trip, Sarah bailed last minute, saying something came up with her family, which I totally understood at first. But then, a mutual friend posted on social media that Sarah had gone to a different city with another group of friends the same weekend.

I was pretty hurt, but I didn’t say anything at the time. Now, Sarah is moving to a new apartment and asked me to help her out with packing and moving furniture.