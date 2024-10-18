"AITA for refusing to help my siblings with my estranged mother's end of life care?"

My mother, who I have been estranged from my entire adult life and since the age of 15, is terminally ill. She wasn't a great mother to any of her kids. There's me (27M) and my sisters (23F, 20F) and my brother (22M).

But in saying that, she treated me the worst and left me homeless at the age of 15 because I looked the most like our father, who she hated with every fiber of her being, and don't ask me why she had four kids with him I have no idea. I went entirely no contact from that point on. My siblings still lived with her and according to them she got better once I was gone.