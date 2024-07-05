'AITA for refusing to help my wife and her friend over what my wife calls a miscommunication?' UPDATED 2X

I also offered to show her the rest of my phone and anything else. Emily believed me but she still talked to Leslie about it to see what had given her that impression and accordingly, she gave Emily the same answer. A few days later Leslie apologized to Emily and told her that her emotions and mind were just all over because of a down day.

That’s fine but I’m still not willing to help her or my wife out anymore as I had been because I don’t want any repeats or accusations hurled at me when I was helping as my wife asked. Emily thinks I’m overreacting and should just brush it off because it was just a ‘silly miscommunication’ she had on a bad day. AITA?