'AITA for refusing to go on a holiday with my ex-husband and saying no to remarrying him?' UPDATED

Something in the way he spoke was a bit off. But did not say anything. We barely saw each other and he barely called and talked to me, kids got their suitcase done and they stayed with him for a week before leaving. I went to stay for an afternoon-night and he asked me if we could talk once the kids were asleep.

He has prostrate cancer and it’s quite early that the doctors put him in some sort of observance period where they wait how it evolves. They are confident in recovering this. He said that he is worrying about the kids and me. He is terrified this will become his death sentence and he knows he is behaving poorly. I don’t think I handled it well, I was kind of speechless and confuse.