"AITA for refusing to host Thanksgiving after being stuck with it for the past five years?"

I (38M) have been hosting Thanksgiving for my family every year since I bought my house five years ago. This includes my parents, siblings, their spouses, kids, and occasionally extended family. In total, it’s about 20 people. I don’t mind cooking, but the problem is no one ever helps. I do all the grocery shopping, meal prep, cooking, and the massive cleanup afterward.

Last year, I asked for help, but everyone either ignored me or gave some lame excuse like, "I’m not good in the kitchen" or "I don’t know how to cook." Meanwhile, they’re sitting around while I’m running around the kitchen all day. After the meal? Same thing. They sit around chatting and drinking while I’m the only one cleaning up.