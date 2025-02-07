'AITA for refusing to do my husband's laundry anymore after he had a go at me after surgery?'

But my husband had made sure my pillow was on the sofa like I'd asked for earlier, and it's hard work looking after three kids (10 autistic, 6 & 2), they'd not long finished dinner (take away) and he'd been doing loads of laundry that had piled up since our washer broke and only got fixed the day before. I didn't say anything about it, it's not the end of the world.

I had barely sat down five minutes when my husband turns to me and says, 'Oh I don't mean to have a go at you since you just got home from surgery but can you please STOP putting my football shirts in the dryer since it ruins them, I've told you before they can't go in there!'