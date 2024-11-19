"AITA for refusing to label my wedding cake as vegan because a guest felt 'tricked?'"

My husband (32M) and I (30F) had a vegan wedding because we’re both vegan. We made it clear in advance that the food and cake would be plant-based, and no one complained—until the reception.

The cake was gorgeous: three-tiers decorated with edible flowers. Toward the end of the night, one of my husband’s aunts, Linda, came up to me looking visibly upset. She said it was “disrespectful” to have a vegan cake on display because it felt like I was “pushing my lifestyle” on everyone.

I told her the cake wasn’t meant to make a statement, it was just the dessert we chose for our wedding. She insisted I either move the cake off the main table or add a sign saying it was vegan so people weren’t “tricked” into eating it.