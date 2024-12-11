'AITA for refusing to lend my coworker my car because she doesn’t have one?'

Rowana133 wrote:

Hahahaha, NTA! all those other coworkers are welcome to offer THEIR vehicles! It's like loaning out your house for the week or a pair of shoes. No matter how "well" they take care of it, it's never going to be the same. She will put miles on it, she will add wear and tear, if she has kids then they absolutely will mess it up, not to mention the risk of her getting into an accident.

Would she even be covered or would your car be covered for any damages? No. Loaning someone, especially a random acquaintance your vehicle(which is tied to your livelihood as you drive to work) for any length of time is a BAD idea and a huge liability.