'AITA for refusing to lend my coworker my car because she doesn’t have one?'

I work with someone who’s recently been struggling to get to work because her car broke down and she can’t afford to repair it right now. She started asking coworkers for rides, and while I’ve driven her home a couple of times, I made it clear I couldn’t do it regularly because my schedule is unpredictable.
A few days ago, she asked if she could borrow my car “just for the week” until she figured out her transportation situation.
I politely told her no because I’m not comfortable lending out my car, especially to someone who doesn’t have insurance that would cover any accidents. She got upset and said I was being unhelpful and selfish. She pointed out that I rarely use my car on the weekends and that I could afford to “go without” for a bit.
Now, she’s started making comments at work about how I “have no empathy” and how hard it is for her to get by without a car. A few coworkers even suggested I should’ve just let her borrow it for a couple of days to help her out. I’m starting to wonder if I’m being unreasonable or too rigid in my decision. AITAH?
Quiet_Village_1425 wrote:
Report her to HR for harassment. That should shut her up. And don’t give her another ride.
OP responded:
You're right. I didn’t think about involving HR, but if this keeps escalating, I’ll definitely consider it. Thanks for the suggestion!
Laquila wrote:
Who are these people who stand on the sidelines and expect the OPs on this sub to always give some entitled whiner whatever they demand? Like, these coworkers who think OP should take the massive risk of lending their car out. Why don't THEY offer their cars? Oh that's right, it's so easy to sit there all self-righteous and virtuous, and scold others for not willingly being a doormat.
Do not lend your car! It could have devastating consequences for you, and I bet that your co-workers won't be there for you if that happens. Tell them to lend her their car and ignore them. She should rent a car. NTA.
pistoffcynic wrote:
The only person that borrows my car is my wife. That's it. Tell your coworker to go rent a vehicle if they need one.
NTA.
OP responded:
Exactly. Borrowing a car is not the same as borrowing a stapler. She needs to explore other options.
126kv wrote:
NTA. This is classic give them an inch they take a mile. Stick to it and keep saying no. Otherwise it will keep happening.
OP responded:
That’s a good point. Setting firm boundaries now might save me from bigger problems later.
LindonBlueBalls wrote:
"I said no multiple times. This is getting very close to you creating a hostile working environment if I don't give you my car. If I hear any word of this again I will be speaking with HR/Supervisor/company owner."
And to all the coworkers telling you to just let her borrow your car, "Wait, so you would have no problem lending someone your car for a week? Great, I will go tell her right now that you have offered your car to her."
solita25 wrote:
NTA. Lending your car is a huge responsibility, and it’s completely understandable to be uncomfortable with it, especially since she doesn’t have insurance to cover any potential accidents. It’s not selfish to protect your property and your own peace of mind.
It’s unfortunate that she’s struggling, but that doesn’t mean you’re obligated to put yourself at risk. Stand your ground and don’t let the guilt-tripping get to you. She talking bad about you is completely absurd but you owe nobody any justification so to hell with it.
Rowana133 wrote:
Hahahaha, NTA! all those other coworkers are welcome to offer THEIR vehicles! It's like loaning out your house for the week or a pair of shoes. No matter how "well" they take care of it, it's never going to be the same. She will put miles on it, she will add wear and tear, if she has kids then they absolutely will mess it up, not to mention the risk of her getting into an accident.
Would she even be covered or would your car be covered for any damages? No. Loaning someone, especially a random acquaintance your vehicle(which is tied to your livelihood as you drive to work) for any length of time is a BAD idea and a huge liability.
Tell her to knock it off with the poor me crap because no one in their right mind would loan a random coworker their car for the week, and if she doesn't, then get management/HR involved. It may be best to actually talk to your manager and HR now in case this does escalate just so they are aware this is an issue.
OP responded:
Spot on. It’s not just about the car it’s about the potential liabilities that could come with it. I’ll stand my ground on this.
Marthat001 wrote:
NTA Your coworkers can loan her their cars if they feel so sorry for her. Never loan a car out. If you give permission for someone to use your car and they don't give it back, you can't report it as theft. It's a civil matter. (Here in Texas. Check your local laws.) This happened to our neighbors' son. He never got the car back as the person went out of state. Nip this harassment in the bud. If it continues, contact HR.