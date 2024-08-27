'AITA for refusing to lend my parents more money for their dream home?'

My parents are trying to build a house in their hometown. They own several properties, but they refuse to sell any of them to fund the construction. Instead, they expect my siblings and me to help financially because, in their words, "the assets will eventually be ours through inheritance."
For context, I’ve been happily married for two years, and my wife and I have a good income—significantly more than my parents'. Our combined income is probably 4-5 times what they make. My parents don't have much in liquid cash; they have assets instead, but they are unwilling to sell any of them. So, they’ve turned to the family for loans. We've lent them money before, and now they're asking for more.
Here's the thing: they already have a lot of debt, and I know that those who can lend to them are reaching their limits. I feel conflicted about giving them more money. On one hand, I want to help them complete their dream home and see them happy. On the other hand, I doubt they’ll be able to pay us back anytime soon since their income is limited (they're retired).
My wife is strictly against giving them any more money. She believes that this situation is entirely their choice and that by helping financially, we're just enabling their refusal to sell one of their properties. She thinks we shouldn’t have to bear the burden of their decisions. So, AITA for refusing to lend them more money, even if it means they might not be able to finish their dream home?
kfury99 wrote:
NTA. While I understand you want to help them with their dream house, if they have multiple properties, they need to also make some sacrifices. You've already lent them some money before, have they paid you back or is this adding on? Are they also asking your siblings as well?
If not, is this solely your burden? Also consider your wife. She is strictly against it. This is a decision you have to make together. If she's not on board, then you need to say no. Otherwise, life at home is not going to be a happy one. And that is more important!
OP responded:
No, they haven't paid yet and I am not sure about they will at some point. Additionally, they have also asked my siblings and AFAIK they gave more than my previous debt.
Dreilala wrote:
NTA, but if you have the money available and your parents want you to have the other properties anyway, why not buy one of their properties off them at a reasonable price?
They can build their home and you get an actual asset instead of an IOU.
OP responded:
I have already offered this solution to them but since it still means "selling something", they refused.
Apart-Ad-6518 wrote:
NTA. "My wife is strictly against giving them any more money. She believes that this situation is entirely their choice and that by helping financially, we're just enabling their refusal to sell one of their properties. She thinks we shouldn’t have to bear the burden of their decisions." Totally agree, you shouldn't. I'm 100% with her reasoning here.
FormerRunnerAgain wrote:
NTA - "the assets will eventually be ours through inheritance." - It isn't an inheritance if it is your money to begin with. They are trying to decide how to invest your money without giving you any guarantee of a return of even the principal.
I wouldn't let them decide how to invest your money. Also remember, they can change their will at any time and then the asset won't be yours through inheritance, it will just be a building that you threw money at. If you are stupid enough to do this, get your wife's name on the deed.
Auntie-Mam69 wrote:
NTA. You are conflating what your parents can do with what they want to do. They can finish their dream home by selling other assets—they just don't want to. Much like you could loan them more money— you just don't want to. Your parents are not hurting financially, they are just making weird choices and trying to force those choices on their offspring.
The idea that you'll get all that money back with their estate, well, maybe you will and maybe you won't. There is nothing to say that this theoretical inheritance is money in the bank, or that it is going to work out the way they say it will.
In fact, the inheriting of property can be more of a burden than a prize. Depending on how they have handled their affairs, these "assets," if they have not already been sold to help your parents in their later years, could actually be a nightmare for you and your siblings to sort out.
SavingsRhubarb8746 wrote:
I'm with your wife. If they're deeply in debt with limited income they may never repay you - they may end up being forced to sell all their properties to pay off their debt, or their executor may have to when they pass away.
Never count on an inheritance - it's not your money until the will goes through probate, and between the time you were promised it (or assumed you would get it) and the time the person you are inheriting it from passes away, that person may have needed all the money for themselves, or changed their mind about their will.
Your parents will need to find another, maybe cheaper, way to build their house - and you know they have assets they can sell to finance it. NTA.