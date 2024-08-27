'AITA for refusing to lend my parents more money for their dream home?'

OP responded:

No, they haven't paid yet and I am not sure about they will at some point. Additionally, they have also asked my siblings and AFAIK they gave more than my previous debt.

Dreilala wrote:

NTA, but if you have the money available and your parents want you to have the other properties anyway, why not buy one of their properties off them at a reasonable price?

They can build their home and you get an actual asset instead of an IOU.