'AITA for refusing to lend my phone to a stranger at the gas station? I was called selfish.'

I stopped at a gas station last night after work to fill up my tank. While I was pumping gas, a guy walked up to me and asked if he could borrow my phone to make a quick call.
He looked a little disheveled and didn’t explain why he needed it, which immediately made me a bit wary. I told him, “Sorry, I don’t feel comfortable handing over my phone.” He got annoyed and said, “Wow, really? It’s just one call. You can even hold it while I talk.” I apologized again but stuck to my decision.
He muttered something under his breath about people being selfish and walked away. I kept an eye on him as I finished pumping gas, and he eventually went into the station store. I felt bad afterward—what if he really needed help?
But at the same time, it’s my phone, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to be cautious, especially at night. Was I being too paranoid, or was it fair to say no in that situation?
AlternativeLie9486 wrote:
He was at a gas station. He could have gone inside and asked the attendant to make a call on the gas station phone. NTA. Always trust your gut.
OP responded:
The gas station was in a sketchy part of town, and I didn’t want to take any risks. I’ve heard too many stories about people snatching phones or using them for scams. If he’d explained more about his situation or gone to the cashier for help, I might’ve felt differently.
Mundane_Cod4444 wrote:
NTA, even if I was put in this situation at a gas station near my house which is a pretty “safe” town I would still say no. It’s so easy to get taken advantage of, unfortunately we are at a time that one misjudgment can get us hurt or worse. You protected your self and prioritised your safety, there is no reason to feel guilty about this.
Nearby_Bobcat_6675 wrote:
NTA. You didn’t owe him your phone, and it’s completely reasonable to be cautious, especially when a stranger approaches you at night. His reaction was more about him being entitled than you being selfish. People often don’t realize how vulnerable you can feel in situations like that, and it's not unreasonable to protect your personal belongings. Trust your instincts, there’s a reason why you felt wary.
R0ck3tSc13nc3 wrote:
Never loan your phone out, NTA. If somebody desperately needs to call someplace, they can go into the store. Alternatively if it's a call that you can make from your phone without getting a charge, you can make the phone call based on the number he gives you, put it on speaker, and let him talk for a minute about whatever his emergency is. With you holding the phone. But he doesn't touch it.
Perfect-Stormt3 wrote:
NTA. It’s sad to not be able to trust your fellow “man”. But there’s so much craziness going on now. As someone else stated there’s a reason for that gut. Trust that instinct. Be safe.
Highhopes2024 wrote:
NTA! I was at my bank's ATM and I heard "Excuse me, mam". I said No don't approach me at this ATM. I could see a dark figure in the silver strip above the machine. Man, I was pissed! Of all places to bother someone and beg. When I was done I looked at him and said I only did a deposit. I don't have any money on me sorry.
He was like 10 years old. I saw his mom go by with a couple of kids in a shopping cart and a bun in the oven. It made me sick to my stomach that the mother used her kid like that. I could have easily sprayed him with pepper gel. NTA, follow your gut. Make something up like you got to get to the hospital or you're highly contagious!
BrattySisx wrote:
NTA. You have every right to protect your belongings, especially in a situation where you don't know the person asking. There are plenty of reasons to be cautious, especially if you're by yourself at night. It’s not unreasonable to say no to a stranger who hasn't given you any context for why they need your phone.
It’s better to be safe than sorry. If he really needed help, there are public phones, or he could’ve gone inside to ask the staff for assistance.
ULT-Babestation wrote:
You were right to be cautious. While it's natural to want to help, it's also important to consider your safety. You don't know who this person is, and he didn't give you enough information to trust him. It’s not unreasonable to protect your personal belongings, especially in an unfamiliar situation like that.
Agile-Top7548 wrote:
That's what happens in sketchy parts of town. Do not let these people in your comfort zone. My sketchy part of town gas station involved having all my stuff in my trunk, my phone and key fob in hand, car locked as I get out. Anyone in my space will find me soon climbing in and locking immediately.
CarlottaValdez wrote:
He can use the gas station phone. I was getting gas at a Walmart station at 5am once, and this lady came up to me and asked if I could help her Jumpstart her car that was just around the corner, and I felt something off. I said no, and another guy had pulled up to another pump but she didn't go ask him, just walked back to her car that I couldn't see. Pretty sure that would have ended badly for me.
Miserable-Pea_733 wrote:
NTA. You ask a favor. You cannot demand one. Anyone that doesn't respect that will absolutely act the way he acted. The way he acted goes to show it was probably a very good decision on your part to say no in the first place.