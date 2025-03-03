'AITA for refusing to let my brother’s fiancée wear my late mother’s wedding dress?'

I wasn’t comfortable letting someone else wear it, especially because I still might want to use it in some way for my own wedding one day. Laura immediately got upset and said I was being selfish. She told me it wasn’t fair because she never got to meet my mom, and this would be a way for her to feel connected to her.

She also said my mom would have wanted her to wear it since she’s joining the family. I stood my ground and told her no. I suggested she find another way to incorporate my mom’s memory—maybe by wearing a piece of my mom’s jewelry or a pair of her shoes—but Laura said that wasn’t the same.