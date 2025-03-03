'AITA for refusing to let my brother’s fiancée wear my late mother’s wedding dress?'

I (30F) lost my mom five years ago. Before she passed, she gave me her wedding dress. She told me she wanted me to have it, whether I chose to wear it at my own wedding, repurpose it, or just keep it as a memory of her. It’s one of the most sentimental things I own.
My older brother, Jake (33M), is getting married in a few months to his fiancée, Laura (29F). We have a good relationship, but we’re not super close. Last week, Laura asked if we could meet up for coffee, and that’s when she dropped a bombshell.
She told me she had always dreamed of wearing a “meaningful” dress when she got married and thought it would be so special if she could wear my mom’s wedding dress. She said it would be a beautiful way to honor my mom at the wedding. I was completely caught off guard. I told her that while I appreciated her sentiment, my mom gave the dress to me, and it was very personal.
I wasn’t comfortable letting someone else wear it, especially because I still might want to use it in some way for my own wedding one day. Laura immediately got upset and said I was being selfish. She told me it wasn’t fair because she never got to meet my mom, and this would be a way for her to feel connected to her.
She also said my mom would have wanted her to wear it since she’s joining the family. I stood my ground and told her no. I suggested she find another way to incorporate my mom’s memory—maybe by wearing a piece of my mom’s jewelry or a pair of her shoes—but Laura said that wasn’t the same.
Now my brother is involved, and he told me I should reconsider because it would mean a lot to Laura. He said I was being unnecessarily difficult over “just a dress.” Even some of my relatives are saying I should “think about the bigger picture” and how this would be a touching tribute. I feel guilty, but at the same time, this dress means the world to me. So, Reddit, AITA for refusing to let her wear it?
jrm1102 wrote:
NTA - Your mom gave the dress to you. Had your brother approached you first maybe this would be a little more palatable, but I dont think she should he wearing this dress and you’re not an AH for saying no at all.
OP responded:
That's the thing. My brother didn't approach me beforehand I'm 90% sure he'd never even mentioned that dress to me or thought about it before all this.
Free-Place-3930 wrote:
NTA. Don’t be guilted into hurting yourself for others. You said No. Everyone trying to push you is showing you huge disrespect.
BeneficialSundae6174 wrote:
NTA.
Your mother left it to YOU. Your decision is final. No one gets to tell you otherwise.
lilolememe wrote:
NTA.
This is your inheritance. No one else is entitled to it. If anyone is being selfish or difficult, it's your future SIL and brother. The audacity is shocking. Put the dress where no one in the family can get it because this is something they may very well try to do.
GardenSafe8519 wrote:
She has NO connection to your mom because she never met your mom. What a weirdo. Tell her to honor her own mother (even if she's alive). The dress was given to you and maybe you will be wearing it on your wedding day as a way to feel closer to YOUR mom.
NTA.
Rainytonic wrote:
NTA Laura’s request is incredibly entitled. Just because she wants to feel connected to your mom doesn’t give her the right to your sentimental heirloom. Your brother and relatives are out of line for pressuring you. It’s not “just a dress,” it’s a piece of your mom. Stick to your guns, you have every right to say no.
OP responded:
All the comments so far have been so kind (this was only posted 15 minutes ago so thank you) to be clear "it's just a dress" is a comment my brother made not Laura. She is the one who really wants the dress, to be honest I don't think my brother has even thought of the dress before all this.
MarionBerryOk2874 wrote:
Tell your brother the argument goes both ways. If it’s ’just a dress’ then Laura can find another one. You said it yourself, it’s one of the most sentimental things you own, and Laura never even met her. To demand that you let her wear it is pretty f-king entitled.
I wouldn’t even think of asking someone that, let alone call them selfish for saying no…and let’s be clear, at this point she’s not asking, she’s demanding. This is a hill to die on OP. She would very likely alter it, and when you get upset about it the argument will be ‘but it’s just a dress, why are you so upset?’ NTA.
Fire_or_water_kai wrote:
NTA. There are certain items that I think need to stay with the person they were originally intended for, and the wedding dress certainly falls into that. Offering jewelry or other items was really generous, and everyone else is being an asshole about it.
When I was in a dodgy health situation, I told my SIL (who I love dearly) I wanted my niece to have my wedding ring...not my nephew because let's face it, some things don't last and there's no guarantee it would come back. This was before I had my daughter, who obviously would inherit my items.
My wedding dress would go to my daughter first. After that, it would be up to her to decide what she's comfortable with.
Everyone else here is forgetting that this dress is a very personal memento and they need to back the hell off.