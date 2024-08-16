'AITA for refusing to let my ex-husband back into my life? He tried to sabotage my new marriage.'

I (34F) have been married to my current husband, Jake (36M), for four years. We met shortly after my divorce from my ex-husband, Tom (38M), who I was married to for six years. Tom and I had a very tumultuous relationship, mainly due to his financial irresponsibility and constant criticism of my ambitions.
He never supported my dreams of starting a business, always telling me it was a waste of time and that I should focus on getting a "real job." When I finally had enough, I left Tom. The divorce was messy, but I got out with my sanity intact.
A year later, I met Jake, who has been the most supportive and loving partner I could have ever hoped for. We started a small online business together, which has since grown beyond our wildest dreams. The business is now generating significant revenue, and we've become quite successful.
A few months ago, Tom found out about our success. He reached out to me, initially under the guise of wanting to "catch up" and apologize for how things ended between us. I was hesitant, but I agreed to meet him for coffee. During our conversation, he congratulated me on the business and started asking a lot of questions about it.
It felt off, but I didn't think much of it at the time. A week later, Jake and I started noticing some strange things happening with our business. Unfounded negative reviews began appearing online, we lost a few key clients, and some sensitive business information was leaked. We were baffled and stressed, trying to figure out what was happening.
Then, out of nowhere, Tom called me in the middle of the night, drunk and ranting about how he should have been the one to succeed with me, that I "owed him" for all the years we were together, and that Jake was just riding on my coattails. He admitted to sabotaging our business, saying that if he couldn't have me, no one could. I was furious and terrified.
The next day, I told Jake everything. We immediately took steps to secure our business and cut all ties with Tom. I blocked his number and made it clear that he was never to contact me again. Jake was incredibly supportive, but I could tell he was hurt that I had even met with Tom in the first place. He trusts me, but this situation has put a strain on our relationship.
Now, Tom is telling everyone who will listen that I’m the bad guy for cutting him off after everything we went through together. He’s even reached out to some mutual friends and my family, painting me as ungrateful and vindictive. Some of them think I should give him another chance, at least to apologize properly and "make things right." They say I'm being too harsh, but I don’t think I am.
Jake says he supports whatever decision I make, but I can see the tension this has caused between us, and it's destroying me. So, AITAH for refusing to let my ex-husband back into my life and for cutting him off completely after he tried to sabotage my marriage and business?
chiefholdfast wrote:
YTA for meeting with him for coffee, and not telling your husband, and obviously sharing sensitive information about your business with your ex, who then used it against you to sabotage your business. Yes, this is all your fault.
Mueryk wrote:
You would be an idiot to ever see or talk to Tom again. He is an Ex for a very good reason. Set out a boiler plate message to everyone regarding what he did, what he confessed to, and his reasons for doing so.
All selfish. Then send him a Cease and Desist letter and see about suing him for tortious interference. He knowingly lied and set out to do harm to you financially. He confessed to doing so. Worth a shot and at the least it will make him go away.
Quit betraying your loving spouse by meeting a guy behind his back……an ex……without discussing it with him. At a minimum you disrespected your marriage by doing that. NTA for cutting out the ex, kinda TA for how you treated your “amazing partner” as an afterthought instead of your primary consideration.
dubvee16 wrote:
You're absolutely an AH for seeing your ex without telling your husband beforehand. With zero trust issues that's just straight up an asshole thing to do. Forget all the the business BS.
OldSky7061 wrote:
YTA and an utter, utter, moron. YTA, but not connected to your question.
Why on earth did you meet your ex for a coffee? What a thoroughly stupid and disrespectful thing to do.
You a) meet an ex without telling your husband and b) proceed to tell that ex - who hates your new life - all about the business your husband has helped build.
You’ve messed everything up yourself. What a terrible person you are.
SuitableSuggestion38 wrote:
YTA why would you disclose sensitive information about your business to an ex? Also meeting up with him without telling your husband. I feel bad for your husband though. You broke his trust and gained absolutely nothing lol.
genshinplayer33x wrote:
NTA. Your priority should be your well-being and the health of your marriage. Tom has shown that he hasn’t changed, and letting him back into your life, even just to apologize, could open the door to more harm. You've made the right choice to protect yourself and your relationship although YTA for meeting your ex-husband for coffee.
wlfwrtr wrote:
YTA for betraying your husband and going on a coffee 'date' with your ex. None of the things the ex did could have been done without your initial betrayal and giving ex information on a business he wanted no part of when you were married. Your ex isn't sabotaging your marriage, you're doing that all by yourself.
You're just not taking accountability for your actions. Now instead of cutting off people who are siding with the ex, who you say made you unhappy, you are listening to them. No ex isn't sabotaging anything, you're doing that on own with a little help from ex.