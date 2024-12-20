'AITA for refusing to let my finance's ex give a speech at our wedding? She's a family friend.'

Well, since I already answered that, and since that seems to be the only thing you wanna talk about, I’m gonna have to run. So we’ll talk later, but it’s still a no. And then you hang up the phone immediately. You do not allow the conversation to continue. You don’t entertain their nonsense.

You don’t let them know that it’s upsetting you. You just always say, whether it is in person or on the phone or in an email or a text or whatever. Well, that certainly an interesting way to look at things. But it’s still a no. So I’m gonna go now. And you log off the email. You close the chat. You hang up. If you’re in the room with them, you turn around and walk away.